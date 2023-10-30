Multipolarity and Apathetic Exceptionalism: Voting in the UN on Israel-Palestine

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-led resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it, and 45 abstaining. Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

More recently, the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a Brazil-led draft resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses to allow full access for aid to the Gaza Strip after the US vetoed it.