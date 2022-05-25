Suspect in New York Subway Shooting Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Andrew Abdullah (25) was arrested at his lawyer’s office for killing Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez (48), who was shot in the chest during his commute on Manhattan’s Q Train on Sunday morning.
The suspect in the devastating weekend shooting of a Manhattan-bound New York City train was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following his arrest on Tuesday, 24 May, Reuters reported.
According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Andrew Abdullah (25) was arrested at his lawyer’s office for killing Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez (48), who was shot in the chest during his commute on Manhattan’s Q Train on Sunday morning.
Addressing a press conference, Sewell added that the city’s law enforcement were able to locate Abdullah after police canvassing, social media outreach, and engaging with the community.
An employee at investment bank Goldman Sachs, Enriquez was shot as he rode a train from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan, and lost his life at the Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, the report said.
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that Abdullah was sentenced for 30-months in May 2017 for attempted murder, and was released from prison in June 2019, with parole being lifted in June 2021.
Mayor Eric Adams, suggesting that the state’s criminal justice system was partly to blame in the killing, called Abdullah the “poster child” for violent perpetrators.
Adams further revealed that he negotiated with Bishop Lamor Whitehead of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Church to bring Abdullah in, after the latter surfaced at a legal aid clinic in the lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood, reported The Daily Mail.
While Mayor Adams said his heart remains with Enriquez’s family, the attack on Sunday further adds pressure on the former police captain who focussed on public safety and crime during his campaign for mayor last year.
The police arrested Frank James (62) a day after the shooting, who was indicted on charges of terrorism amongst others earlier this month.
