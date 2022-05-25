When Are We Going To Stand Up to Gun Lobby? Joe Biden on Texas School Shooting

Joe Biden. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@LopezResists)
A visibly distraught United States President Joe Biden, in emergency address on Tuesday, 24 May, mourned the victims of the Texas school massacre, pushing for effective gun laws to abate the violence in the United States.
Biden began his address by saying, "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There's a hollowness in your chest; you feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating."
Resuming his speech, he added,
He stressed further that the idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong.
Earlier in the day, in one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade, an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 students and three adults in an elementary school in Texas.
Vice President Kamala Harris also issued a statement on the tragedy, saying that "enough is enough."
"Our hearts keep getting broken...We have to have the courage to take action," the VP added.
Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to say that he has instructed law enforcement authorities to probe the 'senseless crime.'
Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, wrote, "The Secretary-General is deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children."
He added that the UN leader is extending condolences to all those involved.
