When Are We Going To Stand Up to Gun Lobby? Joe Biden on Texas School Shooting

A visibly distraught United States President Joe Biden, in emergency address on Tuesday, 24 May, mourned the victims of the Texas school massacre, pushing for effective gun laws to abate the violence in the United States.

Biden began his address by saying, "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There's a hollowness in your chest; you feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating."

Resuming his speech, he added,