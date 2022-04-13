Who Is Frank James, the 'Person of Interest' in the Brooklyn Subway Shooting?

The New York police has named Frank R James as a "person of interest" in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident that left at least 23 people injured, several of them critically.

The 62-year-old, however, has not yet been named as the suspect in the case. But investigations are underway to determine if he was involved in the shooting. Police usually identify someone as person of interest if they suspect them to have some information related to the crime.

Twenty-three people were injured on Tuesday, 12 April, after a man opened two canisters of smoke and opened fire on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station in New York City.