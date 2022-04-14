'We Got Him': Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting Arrested, Says New York Mayor

"We got him," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a press briefing, adding that James had been apprehended without incident.

"There was nowhere for him to run," New York's Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the briefing.

The police reportedly captured James after receiving a tip from the public.

The New York Police Department had earlier asked the public to come forward if they possessed any information on his whereabouts. They had also offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the culprit.