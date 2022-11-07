Stunning Comeback for Benjamin Netanyahu, Coalition To Get a Majority in Israel

Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is set to become Israel’s PM, after the current round of elections in Israel, the fifth in four years. The election witnessed the highest turnout, with around 72% voting. This was more than in any of the last four elections.

Results declared indicate that Netanyahu will manage a majority in the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset. Netanyahu’s coalition is set to get a majority with around 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

His Likud Party, with 32 seats, will be talking to the Ultra-Religious parties with 18 seats and the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit (Religious Zionism Party) with 14 seats. Netanyahu’s new potential coalition looks more cohesive ideologically but more right-wing. Other parties in the coalition will be like-minded parties like Shas winning 11 seats and the United Torah Judaism winning 7 seats.