Netanyahu May Be On His Way Out As Israel Opposition Clinch Deal

Lapid's pro-reform party planned to continue coalition talks on Sunday with Gideon Saar's right-leaning New Hope.



It has already reached agreements with the left-liberal Meretz Party, the Labour Party and former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman's nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party.



Lapid is trying to ensure the support of several small parties that are far apart on the political spectrum, in order to form a minority government that would be acceptable to Arab deputies.