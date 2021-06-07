‘Greatest Election Fraud’: Israel PM Netanyahu on New Coalition

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, 6 June, said that the newly formed eight-party coalition that is expected to defeat him is the result of "the greatest election fraud" in the history of democracy, as per a Reuters report.

The coalition is led by right-winger Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid. The two will take turns as the prime minister, with Bennett taking the first period of two years.

Netanyahu's accusation stems from Bennett's reneging on his earlier made vow that the the former would not partner with Arab, left-wing or centrist parties.