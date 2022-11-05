Israel Polls: Benjamin Netanyahu Set To Return – With Some Extreme New Partners

Despite this there has been no major swing to the right in Israeli politics – rather there has been a swing within the right to more extreme positions.

The popular vote between the pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs is roughly tied. Likud’s popular vote is actually slightly down on 2021.

Meanwhile on the anti-Bibi side, Yesh Atid – the party of the current prime minister Yair Lapid – won seven more seats to reach a total representation of 24 in the Knesset – but this was mainly at the expense of allies, such as Labour which lost 3 seats.

The change of fortunes has been almost entirely down to the way the two blocs dealt with Israel’s proportional electoral system. It is based on a national list system.

All parties that receive at least 3.25 percent of the vote receive seats in exact proportion to their strength. Parties that fall under that threshold are excluded and seats that they would have won are reallocated to those who qualify.

In this election, the left-wing Meretz received just over 3% but will not gain seats. Balad, an Arab party, is in the same position.