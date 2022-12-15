‘We Are Dying’: Stranded in the Andaman Sea, Rohingya Refugees on a Phone Call

The family member asks, “You had said you will get to a ship by tomorrow. Have you not reached there yet?”

“No, we did not get to the ship. The engine is not working and we are drifting because of the wind,” the passenger replies.

Though the people on the purported call are not related, the refugee calling from Bangladesh wishes to know about his sister Fatima and whether those on board have received any help.

He says, “Yesterday I was told that the wind will hopefully carry the boat slowly, that is why I am asking since one of my sisters is also there.”

The passenger however is running out of “charge” and says, “I will talk to you later because there is no charge in my phone.”