Meet the 3 Candidates in the Race To Become Sri Lanka’s President

Sajith Premadasa, 55, is the son of Ranasinghe Premadasa, who served as prime minister from 1977 to 1989, and president from 1989 to 1993. After his father was assassinated in a suicide bombing, carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), he joined the United National Party, which has been led by Ranil Wickremesinghe since 1994.

His first stint in politics was as district organiser of the United National Party (UNP) for Hambantota District and later contested and won the 2000 general election from the same district. In 2001, he was made Deputy Health Minister in Wickremesinghe's Cabinet.

He was elected as the deputy leader of the United National Party in 2011 but left the post in 2013 and then again returned to the position in 2014. In 2015, he was appointed Minister of Housing and Samruddhi (prosperity) in the new cabinet formed by the then President Maithripala Sirisena.

In 2019, he was made the UNP's presidential candidate but was defeated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa. After his defeat, he resigned from ministerial portfolios and even quit the post of Deputy Leader of the UNP.

Then, on 3 January 2020, he became the Leader of the Opposition.

In February 2020, he formed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa has said, "We are not going to hoodwink the people. We are going to be frank and present a plan to get rid of Sri Lanka's economic ills."

His popularity extends to Tamils and the Muslims in Sri Lanka.