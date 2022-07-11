Who’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Prez Who Has Fled, Leaving Sri Lanka in a Mess?

Hours after thousands of “Gota Go” protesters stormed into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo on Saturday, 9 July, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene announced that the president had informed him that he would resign on 13 July, as it became clear as daylight that Lankans who had once supported the 'Terminator’, could no longer bear the island nation’s economic crisis.

Rajapaksa had fled from his residence a day before the protest and is said to have fled the country itself as Sri Lanka goes through its worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.