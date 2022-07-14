Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa's Layover in the Maldives: Why Was He Let In?

After Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house was stormed by angry protestors on 9 July, reports emerged that he had fled the country. It turned out, he was taken to the Maldives on his Air Force aircraft, and then to a resort in Malé, the capital, on Wednesday, 13 July.

According to some reports emerging on Thursday, Gotabaya has now left the Maldives on a Saudi flight, and has landed in Singapore. The Maldives was, therefore, a layover stop.