Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Leaves Maldives, En Route to Singapore

Meanwhile, an indefinite nationwide emergency was imposed in Sri Lanka on Wednesday by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's currently functioning as the acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, is believed to have wanted to flee abroad before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

Soon after the news of President Rajapaksa fleeing emerged, huge protests broke out in the capital city of Colombo again, with demonstrators storming the prime minister's official residence.