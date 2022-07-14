Sri Lanka Crisis Live: Curfew Lifted After a Day of Protests, Prez Yet to Resign
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: The countrywide curfew in Sri Lanka, imposed by acting President Wickremesinghe to curb the anti-governmental demonstrations gripping Colombo on Wednesday, was lifted on Thursday, 14 July.
One protester has died and at least 84 were injured amid the protests, leading to police firing tear gas shells and water cannons. Demonstrators razed the walls of the PM's residence, and surrounded the Parliament in the crisis-ridden nation.
Earlier, in an emergency all-party meeting called by the Sri Lankan Parliament's speaker, leaders had asked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down and requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to take over as acting president instead.
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and reportedly took shelter in the Maldives, has still not handed in his resignation.
Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a PM who is "acceptable" to both the government and the Opposition.
Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president on Wednesday in Rajapaksa's absence. Later, President Gotabaya also issued a gazette stating that Ranil would "discharge" the duties of the president.
An indefinite nationwide emergency has been imposed in Sri Lanka.
Rajapaksa's resignation is still awaited. A new president is expected to be elected on 20 July.
Local media reported that Rajapaksha is awaiting a private jet to travel from Male to Singapore.
Massive protests have erupted across Colombo, with demonstrators taking over the prime minister's office.
Over 80 Hospitalized After Colombo Protests, Police Lodges Complaint
At least 84 people were hospitalised when protesters clashed with the security forces at the prime minister's office and at the main access junction to Parliament, PTI reported.
The police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said protesters had grabbed a T56 firearm and 60 bullets from a Sri Lanka Army soldier. He added that a police complaint had been lodged.
President Rajapaksa Yet to Hand in His Resignation
The Sri Lankan Speaker's office has confirmed that the Parliament is yet to receive the Letter of Resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Central Bank Issues Warnings on Crytpo Trade
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has published a warning against investments in virtual currencies, essentially cryptocurrencies, saying that it risks exposure to significant financial, operational, legal, and security-related uncertainties.
