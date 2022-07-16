Sri Lanka Crisis: Parliament Meets to Announce President's Vacancy

Following the resignation of former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, 15 July, the country's Parliament met in a brief special session on Saturday, 16 July, to announce the vacancy for the post of president.

Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy during the 13-minute special session of the parliament, reported news agency PTI.

This will be the first time since 1978 that Sri Lanka will elect its next president through a secret vote by the MPs and not through a popular mandate, the report added.