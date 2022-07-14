Sajith Premadasa: The Man Who Could Become the Next President of Sri Lanka

Should Ranil step down as acting president eventually, the parliament will have to elect a new president within 30 days. At the moment, Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), seems to be one of the favourites.

Talking about the prospects of Premadasa becoming the next president, Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy, a Research Assistant with ORF's Strategic Studies Programme who focuses on South Asia, told The Quint, "He might do a fair job in bringing together the opposition and the independent MPs. The problem, however, is that protestors demand the dissolution of the parliament, which means even he might not enjoy complete legitimacy."

"Parliament is still dominated by SLPP and Rajapaksa loyalists. They will likely propose a favorable candidate from their own party. Given the situation even if he becomes a president - his action should be swift and tangible. While he still enjoys their support, Tamils in the north continue to be distanced from these protests and political developments," Gowdara added.

So, who is Sajith Premadasa? What is his record in Sri Lankan politics?