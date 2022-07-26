South Africa Submits Formal Extradition Application for Gupta Brothers From UAE

The two brothers, along with their elder brother Ajay, have been in self-exile in Dubai since the net closed in on them three years ago about siphoning off billions of rands from state enterprises, allegedly by misusing their closeness to former president Jacob Zuma.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/ Altered by The Quint)
The South African government has submitted a formal extradition application to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the wealthy India-born brothers of the Gupta family, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday, 25 July, but cautioned that the extradition process could take several months.
The two brothers, along with their elder brother Ajay, have been in self-exile in Dubai since the net closed in on them three years ago about siphoning off billions of rands from state enterprises, allegedly by misusing their closeness to former president Jacob Zuma.
The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi joined Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, on Monday at a media briefing to confirm that the NPA has submitted a formal extradition application to the Central Authority in the UAE for the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh.
In June, the South African government announced that the UAE has arrested Rajesh and Atul, the two of the three wealthy India-born brothers of the Gupta family, who were at the centre of political corruption under former South African president Zuma.
“The submission of the formal application request for the arrest and extradition of the Gupta brothers is an important milestone in the NPA's commitment to hold accountable perpetrators of state capture and to uphold the rule of law. It reaffirms our resolve to be the lawyers for the people and to seek collective justice for our country,” Batohi said.
Batohi was also cautious about the Guptas being convicted, although she said that the NPA would attempt to ensure that justice would be served.
Lamola confirmed that the extradition application had been submitted within the required 60 days, after the Guptas were arrested in Dubai last month.
He said several South African ministries had jointly worked on it.
The application was reportedly delayed for technical reasons, as it had to be submitted in both English and Arabic, the official language in Dubai.
Earlier, an Interpol red notice was issued for the brothers, who stand accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering related to a company owned by a close associate, Iqbal Meer Sharma.
Prosecutors said that Sharma had paid multinational Deloitte 1.5 million rand for a feasibility study and then paid the rest of the funds to Gupta-owned companies through a money-laundering scheme.
Sharma is currently out on bail of half a million rand and stringent conditions after he was initially denied bail because he was considered to be a flight risk.
Now prosecutors are hoping that the Gupta brothers will join him in the dock when the trial resumes in January next year.
The Gupta family, originally hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, entered South Africa by setting up a shoe store in the early 1990s.
They soon expanded to include IT, media and mining companies, most of which have now been sold off or closed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)