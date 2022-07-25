‘Several Victims’ in Mass Shooting in Canada's Langley, One Suspect in Custody

Police have confirmed several victims in a mass shooting in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday, 25 July.

A lone suspect has been taken into custody.

Although a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson said that there had been "several victims" in the attack, he did not immediately say how many.

Earlier, the police had issued emergency alerts warning of "multiple shooting scenes" in downtown Langley, a city about 25 miles east of Vancouver.

While investigation continues, the motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)