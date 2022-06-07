The Rise & Fall of Gupta Brothers: From UP to South Africa, Now Arrested in UAE

The three brothers – Ajay Gupta (56), Atul Gupta (54), and Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta (51) – migrated from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district in the year 1993, shortly before apartheid rule fell apart, making Nelson Mandela the country’s first democratically elected leader.

According to Times Live, a South African newspaper, the family’s patriarch, Shiv Kumar Gupta, had sent Atul to South Africa believing that “Africa would become the America of the world” in the opportunities that it has to provide.

A year later, Atul opened Correct Marketing, an import and distribution business selling computers and components, Times Live reported.

Sharing his amazement at how easy it was to set up shop in South Africa, Atul said, "we didn't find any red tape."

“I was beginning to like South Africa,” Atul said.