From Kargil With Love: Last Letters by Indian Army Martyrs

From Kargil With Love: Last Letters by Indian Army Martyrs

Read the last letters by Indian Army soldiers martyred in the 1999 Kargil War, as their families remember them.
The Quint Lab
Vijay Diwas celebrations: Remembering the Kargil heroes from Indian Army on the 19th Vijay Diwas, through their last letters from the battleground. | (Graphic: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(This story was originally published on 25 July 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.)

Remembering heroes of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, through letters written by them to their loved ones – often with last words.

Much is talked about what it is to be a soldier defending the country behind enemy lines, but have you ever given a thought to what it is to be the ones waiting at home? Waiting for good news, a phone call, a letter, for the war to end... just waiting? Read, watch, and hear all about the memories of the soldiers who lost their lives in a battle India won.

Published: 25 Jul 2018,07:32 PM IST
