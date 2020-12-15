Senior Republicans Accept Biden as US President

Several senior Republican senators have acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the next US President on Monday, 14 December, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory. They have rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress, reported Reuters.
Biden has denounced the attacks by Trump and his allies on Monday, saying that officials shouldn’t be pressurised to falsely proclaim the election to be fraudulent, reported The New York Times. He said, “They saw it with their own eyes,” speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, and added, “they wouldn’t be bullied into saying anything different.”
A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden passed the threshold of needing 270 Electoral College votes on Monday afternoon after winning 55 electoral votes from California. He will take office on 20 January, reported Reuters.
Republican senator John Thune said that overturning the Electoral College votes on 6 January would not get much support. “It’s not going anywhere,” Thune said, according to Reuters.
Senator John Cornyn, a veteran Republican, said he thought any such effort “would be a bad mistake” that would be soundly defeated, reported Reuters. “There comes a time when you have to realise that, despite your best efforts, you’ve been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You’ve got to have a winner. You’ve got to have a loser,” said Cornyn.
“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power – people grant power to them,” said Biden in a speech on Monday, assuring the public that American democracy would survive Trump’s allegations, according to The New York Times.
Biden, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, said that it has taken the lives of more than 300,000 American citizens. “There is urgent work in front of us,” he stated.
“Getting this pandemic under control and getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today – and then building our economy back better than it ever was.”
(With inputs from The New York Times and Reuters)
Published: 15 Dec 2020,03:48 PM IST