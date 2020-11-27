Will Leave White House If Biden Wins Electoral College: Trump

“If they do, they’ve made a mistake. It would be a very hard thing to concede”, Trump added. The Quint Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden. | (Photo Courtesy: The Quint) World “If they do, they’ve made a mistake. It would be a very hard thing to concede”, Trump added.

In the closest he has ever come to a concession, outgoing President Donald Trump said on Thursday, 26 November that he will leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s comments, reported by The Guardian, was made at the White House after speaking to troops during the traditional Thanksgiving Day address to US service members. Trump was asked if he would leave the White House if the electoral college certified Biden the winner, Trump said in a first that was inching towards accepting defeat, “Certainly I will. And you know that. If they do, they’ve made a mistake”, said the Republican President. “It would be a very hard thing to concede,” he added.

Biden is leading the Presidential election with 306 electoral college votes, whereas US President Trump has only won 232 votes. Biden was announced the winner once he crossed the 270 required votes to win and will be inaugurated in the White House on 20 January 2021.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Biden’s victory. In order to challenge Biden from being sworn in as president, Trump has to prevail in at least three states. The campaign has launched a slew of litigation alleging voter fraud, challenging the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. These efforts, however, have not been fruitful so far, with most being withdrawn by the campaign itself or rejected by courts citing lack of evidence of a rigged election.

Trump continued posting on Twitter on Thursday as well that the election was rigged, with Twitter highlighting that this claim is unsubstantiated.

Donald Trump tweets that the election is 100% rigged.

The Electoral College is set on meet on 14 December so every nominated elector will certify the winner from their own state. The votes will be counted by Congress on 6 January, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, following protocol, the Trump administration has begun the transition process for Biden to formally move into the White House with his staff, but this move has not gone down well with President Trump. “I think it’s not right that he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump said, reported The Guardian.