‘Now Is The Time To Heal’, Biden Says In Victory Speech

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame."

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,” the President-Elect said, alluding to the legal recourse the Trump Campaign took to the 2020 election results.

“The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them.”

He also spoke of the political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence faced by electoral officials in the election.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn't seek the spotlight," Biden said.

"Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it's every day Americans infused with honor, character and decency that is the heart of this nation."