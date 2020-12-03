‘See You In Four Years’: Trump Drops Hint of a Rerun in 2024

At a White House Christmas party, Trump suggested he would not retire quietly as a one-term President. The Quint Trump says he will run in another 4 years for the 2024 Presidential elections | (Photo: IANS) World At a White House Christmas party, Trump suggested he would not retire quietly as a one-term President.

Outgoing US President, Donald Trump mused about running for the US presidency in 2024 at a White House Christmas party on Tuesday, 1 December, suggesting that he may have lost this allegedly “fraudulent election”, but would not retire quietly as a one-term President, reported AFP. “It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years,” said the 74-year old Trump to guests, in the closest he has come to admitting defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden who had a sweeping victory in the 3 November 2020 US elections.

The event was closed to the media and attended by several Republican Party members, but a segment of the speech has become viral on social media.

According to NBC News, Trump has discussed the possibility of launching his 2024 presidential campaign with his aides on 20 January, the Inauguration Day For Joe Biden which the Republican President will most likely not attend. Meanwhile, Biden has formed his cabinet and is preparing to take office.

President-elect Biden told <i>The New York Times</i> how he plans to revive the economy by making “sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first”.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Biden, continuing his baseless claims on Twitter that the election is “fraudulent”. The 2020 election saw a record turnout with Biden winning over 81 million votes, and Trump passing 74 million votes, the highest totals for any two presidential candidates in American history, reported AFP.

However, disputing Trump’s claim on Tuesday, Attorney General Bill Barr, a known Trump supporter declared that the Justice Department had found no significant evidence of fraud in the election.

“This May Be The Most Important Speech I’ve Ever Made”: Trump

On Wednesday, 2 December, Trump released a 46 minute video on Twitter formally addressing the election claiming he was robbed of a victory in a “rigged election” in an “orchestrated effort” to make Biden win. “This may be the most important speech I've ever made,” he began. “It is statistically impossible that the person, me, who led the charge, lost. We have so much evidence,” Trump said.