'You Failed to Deliver': Sacked UK Home Secy Suella Braverman Writes to PM Sunak

Braverman's dismissal from the top job came days after she criticised the London Police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After being sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman posted a scathing three-page resignation letter on Tuesday, 14 November, accusing the PM of being "weak" and claimed that he has failed to deliver on his promises to the British populous.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Suella Braverman wrote:
"Our deal was no mere promise over dinner, to be discarded when convenient and denied when challenged," she added.
The priorities Braverman refers to include measures to stop boats crossing the English channel, illegal migration, the Northern Ireland Protocol and Retained EU law legislation, and issuing guidelines which protect biological sex.
"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises," she said and added:
Braverman's dismissal from the top job came days after she criticised the London Police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march, which spurred calls from Opposition lawmakers as well as Conservative Party members to remove her from office.
Last week, Braverman wrote an article for The Times which explicitly denounced the alleged political bias of the London Police.
She alleged that the city's police force was being indulgent to pro-Palestinian marchers and Black Lives Matter demonstrators while clamping down on right-wing causes such as COVID-19 lockdown objectors.
"You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices. This irresponsibility has wasted time and left the country in an impossible position," Ms Braverman wrote.
Incumbent UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took Braverman's place, Downing Street announced on X (formerly Twitter).
She also wrote that she did not believe the protests were "merely a cry for help for Gaza" but were more an "assertion of primacy by certain groups -- particularly Islamists".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)