'You Failed to Deliver': Sacked UK Home Secy Suella Braverman Writes to PM Sunak

Braverman's dismissal from the top job came days after she criticised the London Police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march, which spurred calls from Opposition lawmakers as well as Conservative Party members to remove her from office.

Last week, Braverman wrote an article for The Times which explicitly denounced the alleged political bias of the London Police.

She alleged that the city's police force was being indulgent to pro-Palestinian marchers and Black Lives Matter demonstrators while clamping down on right-wing causes such as COVID-19 lockdown objectors.

"You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices. This irresponsibility has wasted time and left the country in an impossible position," Ms Braverman wrote.