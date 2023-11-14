How Much of a Threat Is Sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman From Backbenches?

We’ve had many indications over the past few years, but recent events are perhaps the most significant yet of the difficult electoral coalition the Conservatives are trying to bridge as they fight to hold onto power.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has opted to end the tenure of Suella Braverman as home secretary, a politician who has made a career out of seeking to appeal to the cultural right wing of the electorate and the party.

At the same time, Sunak has appointed former British Prime Minister David Cameron as foreign secretary. This is likely in an attempt to appeal to the traditional, more culturally liberal centre right of the party.