Time’s Up for Suella Braverman: Why Rishi Sunak’s Decision Is More Than Reset

And then she left. Or rather, she was sacked.

In a surprise reshuffle the day after Diwali, Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman, also of Indian origin.

Known to be a loose cannon, Braverman, after being sacked said, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary," adding: “I will have more to say in due course.”

This is the second time Braverman has been forced out of the same job in little more than a year. The first was when Former PM Liz Truss, who within her brief term, ordered Braverman to resign in October last year after only weeks in the job, for sending confidential information to an MP from a private email address.