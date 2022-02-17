‘Will Plan Vacation’: Russia Mocks US Over Ukraine; NATO Refutes Retreat Claims

The New York Times had indeed published the claims of a few anonymous US officials who had said that Russia is considering 16 February as the possible date to invade Ukraine.

Other western media outlets like Politico had also released a "the date of invasion".

US President Joe Biden said that that Russia could attack Ukraine on 16 February, Politico had reported.

Another Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, labelled these predictions as "empty and groundless" that would do nothing but escalate tensions.

He further insisted that Russia was not planning to launch any attack whatsoever, the Russian News Agency TASS reported.