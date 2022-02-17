To What Extent Can US and Allies Help Ukraine in Averting a Russian Invasion?

Russia has kept the world on its toes as tensions on the Ukraine border keep escalating, with the reports of the former Soviet Union country adding more troops in preparation for an invasion any day now.

The world is uncertain about President Vladimir Puntin’s endgame for this crisis – will it be an extensive round of diplomatic talks or are we headed for an unthinkable war?

And at the forefront of this entire crisis, in an effort to subdue and judge the Russians, is the United States, with President Joe Biden warning that the US is prepared to respond diplomatically and decisively if Russia attacks Ukraine.