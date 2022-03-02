Ukraine: RT Coverage Biased & Misleading but Banning It May Not Be a Good Idea

YouTube has blocked access across Europe to Russia’s state-funded international broadcasters RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik, including to the United Kingdom (UK).

The decision follows the announcement on 27 February of expanded sanctions against Russia by the European Commission, which saw RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries banned across the European Union (EU).

These moves come amid increased concern about the potential for these networks to spread harmful disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.