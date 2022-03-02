Russia-Ukraine War: US Prez Biden Bans Russian Aircraft from US Airspace

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 2 February, said that the US is closing its airspace to Russian planes over the invasion of Ukraine. Biden is currently delivering his first State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, a column of Russian logistic and combat vehicles, estimated to be 64 km long, continues to make it way to the capital city of Kyiv. Amid reports of air strikes and bombings from across the country, eight people died in a Russian air strike on a residential block in Kharkiv on Tuesday, hours after the city's Freedom Square was bombed.

The second round of talks between the two countries is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.