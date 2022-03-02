Russia, Belarus Banned From Team Events, Players Can Compete on ATP, WTA Tours

"The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia's actions," the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the Grand Slams said in a joint statement.

The tennis authorities confirmed that the Russian and Belarusian players can play on the elite ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries, the governing bodies said.

Men's world number 1 Daniil Medvedev and number 6 Andrey Rublev helped Russia beat Croatia in the 2021 Davis Cup final in Madrid in December, a month after the Russian women’s team had won the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague.

At the moment, it is not clear if Russia or their players can be part of the lucrative team-based ATP Cup in Australia. The Russians made the semis in 2022 and won the tournament the year before that.

The ITF have also said that they had suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation and withdrawn their entries from all ITF team competition until further notice.

The decision followed the ITF's cancellation of all its tournaments in Russia and Belarus.

(With Reuters inputs)