FIBA Bans Russia From Competitions, Women's Team Set to Miss World Cup Draw

The international basketball federation (FIBA) on Tuesday suspended participation of Russian teams and officials in the FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice.



FIBA said on Tuesday that it has decided to follow the recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to allow participation of Russian and Belarus teams and players and officials in international competitions.



They also recommended that in case it was not possible to suspend the participation of Russian and Belarus players, they would be allowed to participate under a neutral flag.



"In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice," the FIBA said in a statement on Tuesday.



"FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims," the statement said.



FIBA further said that it will communicate later any further decision on this issue.



"FIBA will communicate any further decisions taken by the Central Board at its meeting on March 25, as well as by FIBA's European Zone bodies in the next coming days. FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail," the statement said.



The decision by FIBA means that Russia will not be able to participate in the ongoing qualifying event for the 2023 World Championships.



The Russian men's national team recently participated in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying match against the Netherlands, winning 80-69. They are currently in first place in Group H of the European qualification region. The next game is not scheduled until July 1 against Italy.