'Cannot Guarantee Delivery of Goods': Nike Halts Online Sales in Russia

Nike’s move is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies, condemning Putin's invasion of Ukraine
The Quint
World
Published:

Nike’s disclosure is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

|

(Photo: Twitter/Nike)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nike’s disclosure is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.</p></div>

US-based athletic wear company Nike Inc said on Wednesday, 2 March, that it is temporarily halting its online merchandise service in Russia as it cannot guarantee the delivery of goods in the region.

A statement on Nike’s Russian website said,

"Nike cannot currently guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia. As a result, merchandise purchases on nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable in this region."

Nike’s move is the latest in the series of sanctions imposed by US companies condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also ReadUkraine Raises $20 Million in Crypto, Russia Looks To Sidestep Sanctions

Apple Bans Product Sales in Russia

Apple Inc also announced on Tuesday, 1 March, that it is halting its product sales in Russia, as reported by Reuters.

Apple said in a statement, "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

Apple also said that the company is supporting humanitarian efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis to support their teams in the region.

The company also said that Apple Pay and other services had been limited.

Also ReadSwitzerland Deviates From Neutrality, Joins EU in Sanctions Against Moscow
Russian news agencies RT News and Sputnik News are also no longer available on the Apple Store outside Russia.
Also ReadTaiwan Says Semiconductor Chip Cos Complying With Export Sanctions on Russia

Previously, other companies such as Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment said they are pausing theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT