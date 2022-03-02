'Cannot Guarantee Delivery of Goods': Nike Halts Online Sales in Russia

Apple Inc also announced on Tuesday, 1 March, that it is halting its product sales in Russia, as reported by Reuters.

Apple said in a statement, "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

Apple also said that the company is supporting humanitarian efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis to support their teams in the region.

The company also said that Apple Pay and other services had been limited.