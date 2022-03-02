'Ukraine Fighting To Be Equal Member of Europe': Prez Zelenskyy at EU Session

Amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, 1 March, urged the European Union to prove that the bloc stands with Ukraine, a day after Kyiv signed a formal application to join the EU.
(Photo Courtesy: Video screen grab/Instagram)
"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelenskyy said via a video link to the emergency session of the European Parliament.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
