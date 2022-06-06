Russia Strikes Kyiv Again After a Month As Putin Warns West on Missile Supplies

While Putin's cryptic military escalation threat did not specify what these new targets were, the statement came a few days after the US announced its latest military package for Ukraine which includes, precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as Javelin anti-tank systems and tactical vehicles.

Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow will strike new targets if Western countries supply Kyiv with long-range missiles, adding that these new deliveries were aimed at "prolonging the armed conflict".

If Kyiv is supplied with long-range missiles, "we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms.... to strike targets we haven't hit before," Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

