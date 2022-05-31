Russia To Cut Off Gas Supplies to The Netherlands Over Non-Payment in Roubles

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russia has announced that it will cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands from Tuesday, 31 May, Reuters reported.

The Dutch state-backed company GasTerra confirmed this on Monday after it refused to pay its supplier, the Russian state-controlled company Gazprom, in roubles.

"Gas trader GasTerra has decided not to comply with Gazprom's unilateral payment requirements," the company said in its statement.

While asserting that it has anticipated Russia's move, GasTerra also stated, "The European gas market is highly integrated and large. It is impossible to say in advance what effect the loss of 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas will have on the supply/demand situation, and whether the European market can absorb this loss of supply with limited consequences."