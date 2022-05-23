ADVERTISEMENT

WEF Summit: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Asks for More Weapons To Fight Russia

Joining via a video link, he also requested "maximum" sanctions against the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, 23 May, appealed for more weapons at the Davos Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for his country to fight against Russia.

"This is why Ukraine needs all the weapons that we ask (for), not just the ones that have been provided," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Joining via a video link, he also requested "maximum" sanctions against the Kremlin.

"There should not be any trade with Russia. I believe there are still no such sanctions against Russia - and there should be," he added, as per the AFP report.

While the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have banned oil and gas imports from Russia, EU countries are divided on how to proceed regarding this due to their heavy reliance on Russian energy. You can read more about this dependence here.

The war in Ukraine is likely to dominate the discussions at the first WEF meeting that is taking place in more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation in 2021.

The conference brings together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world with a common commitment to a 'Davos Spirit,' that is, to improve the condition of the world.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)

