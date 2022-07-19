Rishi Sunak Tops Third Round of Voting for New UK PM, Only 4 Remain in Race

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday, 18 July, topped the latest round of voting held among Conservative Party members of the British Parliament as part of the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The British-Indian former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting, far higher than the 82 votes garnered by the runner-up, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt.

Sunak has gained 14 more votes since the last round, in which his tally had been 101.