Tory Leadership Poll: Why Run-off Among Penny Mordaunt & Rishi Sunak Is Unlikely

In general terms, Mordaunt and Sunak, along with Tugendhat are the centrist candidates on economic and cultural policy, which includes debates over transgender issues, free speech and the like. Truss and Badenoch (and Braverman), meanwhile, take more right-wing positions.

Given that the final parliamentary ballot will consist of three candidates fighting for two places among an electorate of 358 Tory MPs, 120 votes will guarantee a candidate a top-two finish and a place in the membership ballot. Adding up the votes of Truss, Badenoch and Braverman shows that a combined 140 votes were cast for candidates of the right in the second ballot (up from 122 in the first ballot).

If the supporters of eliminated right-wing candidates keep switching to other right-wing candidates, the right has enough votes to put one of its candidates to the membership (with the caveat that some may possibly have been tactical votes).