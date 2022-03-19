Putin's Speech Abruptly Cut on State TV, Kremlin Blames 'Technical Glitch'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's pro-war speech at a packed football stadium on Friday, 18 March, was abruptly cut off on state television by what Kremlin claims to have been a technical problem with the server.

Addressing thousands of people during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin promised Russians that "all of Kremlin's aims (in Ukraine) would be achieved".

“We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans,” Putin said, according to Al Jazeera.