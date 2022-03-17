Can Tell Patriots From Pro-West 'Scum & Traitors': Putin's Warning to Critics

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 16 March, issued a warning that he would cleanse the country of the "scum and traitors" who are working covertly for the United States and its allies.

"Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin, while addressing a televised conference, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

"Of course they (the West) will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors – on those who earn their money here, but live over there. Live, not in the geographical sense, but in the sense of their thoughts, their slavish thinking," he stated, reported news agency Reuters.

Putin's remarks come as the US and its European allies have imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy in response to its unprovoked military war in Ukraine.