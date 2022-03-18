Russia Cancels UN Vote on Ukraine After Lack of Support, Biden To Call Xi Today

Russia on Thursday, 17 March, announced that it will not ask the council to vote on Friday on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine, due to a lack of support from its closest allies.

This comes as Russian shelling continues across Ukraine. The governor of the northern Chernihiv region in Ukraine said that 53 civilians had been in killed in the strikes. The dead reportedly include a US citizen.

Amid the war, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday for the first time since the Russian invasion.