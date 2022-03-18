Russia Cancels UN Vote on Ukraine After Lack of Support, Biden To Call Xi Today

Russia-Ukraine war live updates.
(Photo: PTI/AP/Peter Dejong)
Russia on Thursday, 17 March, announced that it will not ask the council to vote on Friday on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine, due to a lack of support from its closest allies.
This comes as Russian shelling continues across Ukraine. The governor of the northern Chernihiv region in Ukraine said that 53 civilians had been in killed in the strikes. The dead reportedly include a US citizen.
Amid the war, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday for the first time since the Russian invasion.
Russian forces continue to partially blockade the city of Chernihiv and carry out artillery shelling of the city
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine
At least 21 people were reported dead after Russian shelling in Merefa, where Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community centre
The Russian-European Mars mission has been suspended over Ukraine war, the European Space Agency said
US President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 9 am ET (1300 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.
The World Health Organization has said the war in Ukraine is having “devastating consequences for the health of Ukraine’s people; consequences that will reverberate for years or decades to come,” adding that it has so far verified 43 attacks on health care facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured, including health workers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to Russians directly in a late night address, confirmed that Ukraine continues to hold all the key areas under Russian attack.
"We’ve got information that the Russian military is recruiting mercenaries from other countries and trying to deceive as many young people as possible into military service,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
About 130 people have been rescued so far from the basement of a theatre hit by a Russian airstrike in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, The Guardian reported, citing officials.
Hundreds of people were sheltering from bombing beneath the theatre, when it was struck on Wednesday.
The US State Department confirmed that a US citizen, who was standing in a bread line, died in Ukraine on Thursday, after local reports that an American was killed during Russian shelling in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been in killed in the past day, as per reports.
