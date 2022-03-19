Ukraine: ‘War Is in No One’s Interest’, China’s Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden

Three weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a report by a US-based think tank – Center for Global Development – has indicated that the war may push 40 million people into “extreme poverty". Reflecting on the hike in food commodity prices since the invasion, an analysis by the think tank claimed that the sanctions on Russia will also make export more difficult.

On Friday, 18 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a rally in Moscow as he praised the Russian troops for fighting in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow.

Meanwhile, in an almost-two-hour-long telephonic conversation with United States President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that a war is in no one's interest and that China and US should shoulder international responsibilities.