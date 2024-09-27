Gurpatwant Pannun's Lawsuit Against India: Publicity Stunt or Solid Legal Case?

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was conspicuous by his absence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entourage during the latter's recently concluded trip to the US.

While officials told The Hindu that Doval stayed back in India to deal with the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir due to the ongoing elections, speculations have been raised that his absence has to do with a summons issued to him by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had on 17 September sued the Indian government, NSA Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel, and a few others over an alleged assassination plot against him in New York last year.