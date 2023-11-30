‘Matter of Concern’: MEA on US Alleging Plot To Kill SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannun

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Taking cognisance of a detailed 15-page report claiming an Indian official's involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpwatwant Singh Pannun on United States (US) soil, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 30 November, called the allegations a "matter of concern".
"As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said that this is also contrary to government policy," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference on Thursday.
What's the case about? This comes a day after Southern New York’s United States Attorney’s Office claimed that US law enforcement had foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Sikhs for Justice founder Pannun in June this year.
Committee formed: Bagchi also said that a high-level committee has been formed to look into the allegations.
He further said that during a bilateral discussion, the US had shared some inputs pertaining to a nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and other extremists.
"We take such inputs very seriously. Necessary follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee," he added.
This comes months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey in June this year.
