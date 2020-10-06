Trump Now ‘Reports No Symptoms’ of COVID-19: White House Doctor

White House physician Sean Conley on Tuesday, 6 October, said that President Donald Trump is reporting “no symptoms” after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. “This morning, the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today, he reports no symptoms,” Conley said in a memorandum issued on Tuesday afternoon.

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97 percent. Overall, he continues to do extremely well... I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley further wrote in the memo, shared on Twitter by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Centre on Monday evening, where he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID and returned to the White House the same day.

Meanwhile, when asked on Monday about when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, his medical team refused to answer. “I don’t want to go backwards,” Conley had told reporters at Monday’s news briefing.

“Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all his evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status support his return home where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7,” he added. "I learnt a lot about the coronavirus," said Trump, addressing the American people in a video, on his return to White House. However, the elaborate Twitter video, which captured his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, also showed Trump gasping for breath, as he removed his mask for photo ops.