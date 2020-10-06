Facebook Removes Post by Trump Claiming Flu More Lethal Than COVID

Trump's post come soon after his discharge from hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Facebook on Tuesday, 6 October, removed a post by US President Donald Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, reported CNN. In the now-deleted post, the president claimed that many people die from the flu and suggested that COVID was “far less lethal” in most populations.

Facebook Spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed that the social media company removed the post for breaking the platform’s rules on COVID-19 misinformation, CNN reported.

Facebook’s rules state: “We remove COVID-19 related misinformation that could contribute to imminent physical harm... Since January, we’ve applied this policy to misinformation about COVID-19, to remove posts that make false claims about cures, treatments, the availability of essential services or the location and severity of the outbreak...”

The same post by the president on Twitter, however, remains available, although it has been marked as violating “the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

President Trump’s tweet and Facebook post come soon after his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Centre on Monday, where he was admitted after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump has <a href="https://www.thequint.com/coronavirus/the-many-times-trump-mocked-covid-19">downplayed</a> the severity of the disease on numerous occasions and has spread <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/trump-is-the-largest-driver-of-coronavirus-misinformation-says-study">coronavirus-related misinformation</a> on numerous occasions.

In August, Facebook and Twitter had removed a post in which Trump claimed that children are almost immune to the COVID-19 virus. While Twitter has previously restricted posts by Trump, that was the first time Facebook took down a post by Trump’s campaign for spreading coronavirus-related misinformation.

