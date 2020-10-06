Don’t Be Afraid of COVID: Trump Leaves Hospital, Downplays Virus

Warning of the bad optics that can possibly occur were his condition to worsen, Trump's advisors urged him to not to check out of the hospital as recently Monday morning, say reports.

At a press briefing after Trump's tweet announcement, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conely, said "We worked with our infectious disease experts to make some recommendations for how to keep everything safe down at the White House for the President and those around him".

"We're looking at where he's going to be able to carry out his duties, office space, and I'll just say that it's in line with everything we've been doing upstairs for the last several days", he continued.